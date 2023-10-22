Corowa RSL remains the only unbeaten side in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant after a thrilling one shot win against Wodonga on Saturday.
Despite leading the match comfortably for most of the game, a late fightback by Wodonga almost got them over the line.
With two rink wins each, the largest margin was the five shot victory by Wodonga's Duane Crow over Shawn McMahon.
Wangaratta bounced back to the winners list with a close seven shot victory over Kiewa, thanks to Phil Davern's team effort which resulted in a 13 shot win over Jude Bartel.
The remaining rinks proved to be tight battles with results shared by both clubs.
Myrtleford played their first match for the season and jumped out of the blocks against Benalla, winning all four rinks for a comfortable 32 shot result.
Big wins by Myrtleford's Lance Symons and Mary Tragardh set the tone for the day.
A 14 shot win by James LeFevre's rink proved the difference for YMGCR in their close match against a determined Rutherglen team.
With two rink wins apiece, Rutherglen were best served by the teams of Perry Vacarro and Geoff Tozer.
Next weekend's round of matches should again produce some interesting and tight results.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.