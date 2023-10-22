The Border Mail
392 Saputo dairy workers set for more strikes at Kiewa, Cobram plants

Ted Howes
Ted Howes
October 23 2023 - 10:30am
Strikes at Kiewa and Cobram milk processing sites will continue on Wednesday if demands for a wage increase are not met in talks scheduled for Tuesday.

