Strikes at Kiewa and Cobram milk processing sites will continue on Wednesday if demands for a wage increase are not met in talks scheduled for Tuesday.
The looming industrial action on October 25 follows 1400 dairy workers across the state endorsing further industrial action.
The threat of indefinite stoppages on top of last week's strike adds pressure to already-stretched dairy supply chains, although Border supplies are understood to be largely unaffected.
"Dairy workers have shown they are serious about winning a pay rise that goes some way to address their soaring cost of living," United Workers Union national secretary Tim Kennedy said.
"They are sick of the mushroom treatment from these multinationals after more than six months of talks.
"In meetings with the four major processors this week workers expect fair offers to their reasonable demands of a 5 per cent pay increase each year for three years, and they will not put up with being short-changed.
"Dairy workers want a fair share of the profits being made by these profitable companies after accepting low wages to back their companies during the pandemic."
Three hundred and ninety-two workers at Saputo's Kiewa and Cobram operations have endorsed further industrial action if talks with the company fail on Tuesday.
"The unity shown by dairy workers has been extraordinary as they campaign for a cost-of-living wage rise and secure jobs in their communities," Mr Kennedy said. "These workers and their jobs are the backbone of regional communities, and workers are taking this action so those jobs can continue into the future."
Saputo operations director Gerard Lourey said the company was committed to resolving outstanding items with union representatives "amicably and swiftly".
He said the company was putting contingency measures in place to minimise disruptions.
