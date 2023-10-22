The NSW Senior Open will crown a new champion on Sunday.
Thurgoona Country Club Resort will host the annual 54-hole tournament, starting Friday.
The $120,000 event is one of the most prestigious on the Legends Tour, which caters for players 50 and over.
Former world No. 29 Richard Green won last year's title, but he is unable to defend as he has playing commitments in the US.
A host of Australia's finest names will tackle the Border course, including Peter Senior and Peter Lonard.
"It's fantastic, there's such a good atmosphere around the club this time of year," Thurgoona golf operations manager Jenna Robertson said.
"We get 100-plus volunteers, who are all local members who want to participate, there's a lot of buzz around the club."
The event will also have an 'Ashes' feel at its sport function on Wednesday night.
The biggest name in English cricket over the past 50 years, Sir Ian Botham, will join former team-mate John Emburey.
"There's a lot of hype with the members around that as well and to have them play the pro-am and then socialise with the members after is going to be great," Robertson added.
The pro-am will be held on Thursday, where entry is also free.
The NSW Senior Open traditionally attracts a bumper crowd and the forecast is mainly sunny conditions for the first two days and partly cloudy and 24 degrees on Sunday.
A number of players contested a tournament at Fairbairn Golf Club in the ACT on Monday, before they start arriving on the Border.
