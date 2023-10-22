Zarlie Goldsworthy made history in the AFLW on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, from Albury, broke the competition's record as the youngest player to kick five goals in a game.
Goldsworthy's best-on-ground performance helped GWS Giants to their second win of the season, beating Carlton by 8.1 (49) to 7.5 (47) at Henson Park.
The former Lavington and Murray Bushrangers star also had 22 disposals, 11 tackles and 14 contested possessions on a day when she caught the attention of the footy public in a big way.
"I absolutely loved it," Goldsworthy the The Border Mail.
"It feels great to know I'm doing my role for the team.
"I'm not able to do that without my team-mates getting me the ball.
"It does give me a lot of confidence on the field.
"Getting the win was really important for us; it feels like we've been putting in some really hard work lately and it's good to get some reward for effort.
"We've been training really hard, we know our effort is there, it just hasn't quite come off for us on the field yet."
Prior to Goldsworthy's bag on Saturday, the youngest AFLW player to kick five had been Alyssa Bannan at the age of 21 years 185 days.
Goldsworthy had two goals by half-time, keeping the Giants within a point at the main break, but it was the final term which took her to the next level.
The former Albury United soccer player and North Albury cricketer monstered the Blues with two goals in a minute and then wrestled the Giants back in front with her fifth late on.
Her centering kick then set up Jodie Hicks for the sealer.
So how much does Goldsworthy feel she's improved from her first season at the elite level to now?
"Tremendously," she said.
"I watched some of my games back from last year and I can see there's a huge growth and a lot more confidence, which I was probably missing last year.
"Cam Bernasconi (the Giants coach) has a lot of belief in me and he's the one who really fuelled me in the off-season to get where I am now.
"He's given me a dream role that anyone would love to have, he's put his faith in me and it feels awesome.
"He's basically given me a licence to be really confident, play some midfield and go forward when I can.
Goldsworthy only started playing NAB League football with the Bushies last year and this continues what has been a truly meteoric rise in the sport.
"I love it so much," she said.
"We're a great group of girls and we all love coming into the club.
"It's our favourite part of the day and one thing that Cam always says is that it's the best two hours of the week, going out there with some of your best mates."
The Giants sit 15th with a 2-6 record ahead of their final two matches against Gold Coast and Port Adelaide.
"I feel like we've only just started!" Goldsworthy said.
"With each game, we're growing better and better but unfortunately, we've only got two games to go.
"We know we've got a long way to go and the rest of the season will look like trying to get some momentum for next year.
"Even compared to last year, it feels like there's a massive growth in everyone."
