A three-bedroom family home in Thurgoona has a new owner after selling at auction for more than $550,000.
The house on Pickworth Street was eventually snapped up for $561,000 on Monday, October 23, after offers from two parties.
A strong opening bid of $550,000 meant just one rise to $560,000 got the property on the market.
Auctioneer Alex Pattaro, of Ray White Albury North, accepted a $1000 increase, which was enough to secure the property at $561,000.
Situated in the Fairwater Gardens estate, the home is set on more than 650 square metres of land.
"There was huge interest not only in the auction, but from buyers waiting to put in an offer after the auction," Mr Pattaro said.
"It's a clear indication that the Albury market is strong.
"Auctions remain the most transparent and best way to secure real estate in the region."
The agency also sold a two-bedroom unit on Harmer Street in Glenroy for $310,000.
Strong bidding came for the property, which started at $285,000, before jumping to $290,000.
A $7000 rise took it to $297,000, but was eclipsed at $300,000, before a further bid of $310,000 proved enough to win the auction.
"It was an exceptional result with good, strong bidding," Mr Pattaro said.
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Egret Way in Thurgoona was passed in without an offer, while a vendor bid of $595,000 was placed for a five-bedroom property on Highview Crescent in Lavington, which also failed to sell under the hammer.
Ray White Albury North sold a luxury four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a more than 1300-square metre block on Champions Drive in Glenroy for $1.1 million, as well as a three-bedroom house with more than 1000 square metres of land on Oxford Drive in Thurgoona for $820,000 prior to auction.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.