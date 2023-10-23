The Border Mailsport
Spencer Jones rejoins Murray Magpies from Albury, more recruits expected to follow

Updated October 23 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:09pm
Spencer Jones has rejoined the Murray Magpies after a premiership-winning season at Albury.

