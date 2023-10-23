Spencer Jones has rejoined the Murray Magpies after a premiership-winning season at Albury.
Jones has come back on board following the appointment of Dylan Dos Santos as playing coach at Urana Road Oval.
A dual best and fairest winner during his previous spell with the club, Spencer explained why he was stepping away from the Ovens and Murray.
"I made the decision to come back to Murray because I wanted to bring what I learnt at Albury and teach a couple of those boys what the high-level clubs around here do," he said.
"I've got a lot of mates coming back to Murray or re-signing and I wanted to play with them.
"I know they're also in talks with a lot of people.
"I really want to come back and play finals this year, I don't want another year like Murray had this year (finishing bottom without a win).
"Speaking to (co-president) Ted Miller and the coaches, they seem like they're going to be real good this year."
Jones will be reunited on the field with his house-mate Peter Falkner, who took out the Magpies' best and fairest this year.
Falker polled 64 votes to finish ahead of Luke Bramley (51) and Hayden Edwards (44) and he shares Jones' optimism that the Pies can start to rise.
"I can't wait to play with Spencer again," Falker said.
"Me and him have been best mates since Year 7 and now we live together.
"Hearing that he'd signed really gave me a boost.
"I kept egging him on, to try to get him back at Murray.
"We've just turned 21 so we're not going to get drafted, we just want to have fun playing local footy with our mates and having a beer after the game.
"I reckon, next year, we can get real close to finals if not make finals.
"Ted Miller, Andrew Hume, me and Spencer have been talking to some boys and the club's been going all out getting the new coach from Darwin.
"Everyone's really keen to give it a red-hot crack next year."
No-one more so than Jones, who split his time at the sportsground equally between seniors and reserves.
"Albury's another level; everything's a lot more serious in the O and M," he said.
"You're working a lot harder and I definitely learnt a lot from Albury.
"They've got really good coaches and players so I felt really welcomed coming in.
"It was a very successful year; I enjoyed it a lot.
"I think I did alright.
"It's pretty hard stepping up from Hume League to the O and M but I played nine senior games, which I was pretty happy with.
"It's hard to crack into that team so it was pretty cool playing with some ex-AFL players.
"Playing with the best players around here definitely made me a better player so hopefully I can take that back to Murray this year."
The Pies' last win came against Lockhart in round 17 of the 2022 season.
