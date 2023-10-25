A GROUND-breaking circus show will shed light on connection to country in Wodonga.
Melbourne-based Na Djinang Circus (Common Dissonance and Arterial) will present Of The Land On Which We Meet at The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, October 26.
Imagined and directed by Harley Mann, a Wakka Wakka artist, Of The Land On Which We Meet was conceived as a response to the act of acknowledging country.
Mann said myriad instances of acknowledging country during the global pandemic made him question the authenticity.
He said a speech by then prime minister Scott Morrison that left out key details of acknowledging country was a case in point.
"I don't know if he didn't want to risk pronouncing it wrong," he said.
"He also acknowledged veterans as part of acknowledging country.
"It rocked me; I'm interested in how people are politically and personally motivated in making their choices."
Of The Land On Which We Meet takes a closer look at the lack of connection contemporary Australians have with the spirituality of this land.
Mann said he initially felt the piece was cursed after it was delayed by the global pandemic and later could not be performed when he got COVID-19 himself.
After being commissioned by the Melbourne Fringe Festival in 2021, it finally opened in Melbourne on October 12 this year.
Mann was thrilled the show was now hitting the road.
"Circus has the ability to create physical metaphors we can't always get across in text," Mann said.
"When we originally started the work it was completely physical; now we have four pieces of spoken words."
The show will be performed by contemporary performers Isabelle Champagne-Chittick, Manelaya Kaydos-Nitis and Johnathon Brown.
Border blues and roots musician Dean Haitani will provide pre-show entertainment at The Cube Wodonga in the foyer from 6.30pm.
For tickets visit the box office in business hours or online at: thecubewodonga.com.au
