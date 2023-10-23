LIVING LIGHTLY: Here's a creature that goes thump in the night

Swamp wallabies are strictly herbivorous. Their diet consists of soft plants such as buds, ferns, leaves, shrubs and grasses. They have been known to eat bark, shoots from needle-leaf trees, and plants that can be poisonous to domesticated animals. Wallabies are browsers and use their reduced forelimbs to manipulate their food. They are often implicated in eating seedlings of various trees and shrubs when small, meaning that these plants probably need tree-guards until established.

