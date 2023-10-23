The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Column

LIVING LIGHTLY: Here's a creature that goes thump in the night

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros, Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability
October 23 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A swamp wallaby gives a typical far-away stare. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond).
A swamp wallaby gives a typical far-away stare. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond).

In this week's Living Lightly we are featuring a marsupial, the swamp wallaby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.