More than 1000 people gathered at Alexandra Park for the Relay for Life on the weekend which is expected to hit its fundraising target of $150,000 for Cancer Council NSW.
Border fundraising coordinator Brianna Brown said she was delighted at the community support at the first full relay in four years.
"We've got a few teams that have pledged some extra money on top of what the website shows, which is $128,190, so I think we're going to hit the target of $150,000," she said.
"Because of COVID, 2020 and 2021 were both virtual years and then last year we did a 12-hour event so it's been four years since we've had a full 24-hour event on the Border.
"Last year $180,000 was raised so we're sitting on slightly less, but that's totally fine, we're in a very difficult climate with the cost of living crisis so we're stoked - $150,000 is still a massive amount of money to be raised by the community."
Ms Brown said 50 teams ran and walked the circuit this year with an official total of 657 registered participants.
"We had 50 teams but probably the real figure of participants was about 800," she said. "With the late registrations, it may actually be closer to 900 participants on the day.
"There also were a lot of people who had just come and participated without registering as well, which we're happy about, for people to just come and enjoy the day, so there would have been at least 1000 people there."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.