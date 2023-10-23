The Border Mail
Relay for Life Border cancer fundraiser poised to hit target of $150,000

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated October 23 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
More than 1000 people gathered at Alexandra Park for the Relay for Life on the weekend which is expected to hit its fundraising target of $150,000 for Cancer Council NSW.

