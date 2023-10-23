The Border Mail
GHD rolls out STEM work experience program to female students in Wodonga

October 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Catholic College Wodonga students Stella Salter, Jessica Arnold, Morgan Ballintine and Zoe Stamp join the GHD Wodonga STEM work experience program. Picture supplied
Four Catholic College Wodonga students were the first on the Border to join an innovative STEM work experience program.

