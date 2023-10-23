The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Rovers' recruit Samuel Cattapan to start at "100 per cent' after foot injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
October 23 2023 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Cattapan was a star at Aberfeldie and is now looking to make a similar impact at Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by Aberfeldie FC
Samuel Cattapan was a star at Aberfeldie and is now looking to make a similar impact at Wangaratta Rovers. Picture by Aberfeldie FC

Wangaratta Rovers' latest recruit has revealed he will be "100 per cent" recovered from a serious foot injury by next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.