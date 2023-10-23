Wangaratta Rovers' latest recruit has revealed he will be "100 per cent" recovered from a serious foot injury by next year.
Samuel Cattapan played more than 100 games for Aberfeldie in the Essendon District Football League.
The midfielder won the best and fairest in 2019 and also made the EDFL Team of the Year, along with a second inclusion in 2022.
The 29-year-old also captained the Gorillas this year.
"It's probably an itch I've wanted to scratch for a number of years playing country footy," the Melbourne-born and bred product offered.
"The Ovens and Murray is very well regarded, I had a few mates who've been up there, they really enjoyed the O and M, it seems to have a really big following and it means a lot to the locals.
"I just thought it was time for a fresh start and I've recently bought into a business which has got good connections up that way as well."
The 174cm, 72kg on-baller has signed for two years.
"Hopefully I've got three or four years of footy left in me and hoping to help bring some success back to Wangaratta Rovers, who've been starved of it for 30 years," he added.
Cattapan has certainly done his homework as the Hawks haven't won the flag since 1994.
It's the league's second-longest senior drought, with Myrtleford snaring its first and only title in 1970.
After a long finals layoff, Rovers have re-emerged post-COVID as a regular finalist, although their fifth place finish this year indicates a sizeable gap to the top three.
The club is banking on Cattapan's signing as the first step in hunting down the top three in Yarrawonga, Albury and Wangaratta, although it wasn't helped with injuries to on-ballers Dylan Stone and Lockey McCartney, along with tall ruck-forward Will Christie, around finals time.
"Sam's a ball-winning, in and under type of midfielder, he had a game in the Essendon District finals two years ago where he had 33 (disposals) and kicked three (goals), so he can win the footy, but also go forward and kick goals," Hawks' coach Sam Murray praised.
Cattapan, who also played around 30 VFL games for the Northern Blues from 2013-15, including a tie for third in the Laurie Hill Trophy for the best and fairest in 2014, played only a handful of matches after suffering a Lisfranc fracture this year.
"It was a pretty serious foot injury, I broke three bones, but I didn't need surgery," he explained.
"I was six weeks in a cast, then six weeks in a moon boot, since I've been out of the moon boot I've turned the corner over the last 4-6 weeks.
"I started running last week and I'll be back to 100 per cent by January and ready to go for the practice matches and 100 per cent for the season start.
"The foot feels about 85 per cent at the moment, the physio and foot specialist are really happy with the progress so far."
Murray says the inside midfielder will be the ideal foil for the pacy on-ball division.
"He's a good acquisition for us and will feed it to our running players, to have someone with the ability to go in there and support the likes of Brodie Filo is great for us," Murray reasoned.
