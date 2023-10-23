The NSW government says more work will be done to assess the state of the ground underneath Albury hospital ahead of its major upgrade.
The acknowledgement of the need for further analysis follows public revelations of a medical ward at the Borella Road campus suffering structural damage because of subsurface movement.
He also raised concerns about the broader state of the ground and how that might impact on the planned redevelopment which includes constructing new multi-storey medical and car park buildings.
The Border Mail sought answers from NSW Health Infrastructure about what has unfolded in relation to analysis of ground conditions.
In response a spokesperson stated: "As part of the early planning process and due diligence activities for the Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital project, a review of Albury campus site was undertaken.
"Site investigations including an assessment of ground conditions were completed to ensure the site is suitable and this has helped inform the master plan for the redevelopment.
"Further detailed geotechnical and site investigations will be carried out as part of the design phase to inform groundwork and building foundation design."
A question about whether the cost of any remediation work relating to the subsurface conditions had been factored into the project's budget was not answered.
A cost outline provided to Albury Wodonga Health in November 2021, as part of its master plan for hospital redevelopment, "specifically excluded" any allowances for "abnormal ground conditions (i.e. rock, ground water, filling, etc" and "site decontamination and remediation".
The construction advisory firm Slattery Australia also told the hospital managers that its assessment omitted cost escalation.
Three months earlier in August 2021, a geotechnical study was undertaken by specialist engineering company Douglas Partners, which has offices across Australia.
However, because of COVID-19 restrictions at the time it was done remotely via desktop analysis.
Mr Tilley, who would like a new Border hospital rather than an Albury redevelopment, hinted at the need for an inquiry following on from the release of the master plan and related documents after NSW Greens MP Amanda Cohn made a parliamentary order.
"A failure to search is a failure to find," the former police officer said.
"Before getting into Parliament my stock in trade was to be curious, to be analytical, (to) investigate crime and that's exactly the stock in trade that myself and my office are putting into this."
Mr Tilley flagged the possibility of anti-corruption bodies IBAC (Victoria) or ICAC (NSW) looking at the issue if governments were reluctant.
"I'm not suggesting there's any corruption for one moment, but whether there needs to be an inquiry, whether it be a parliamentary inquiry or something of that kind....they've done this wrong, they need to go back and have a look at this," he said.
