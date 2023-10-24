Sylvia and Des Britt thank Kirinari for helping them stay at home with Home Care Packages Advertising Feature

Des and Sylvia Britt, two Wodonga locals, say their secret to happiness in their golden years is a lot of humour and a pinch of Kirinari magic. Picture supplied.

If there's one thing Wodonga locals Sylvia and Des Britt have truly mastered, it's the art of ageing with panache and good humour.



They have found the secret to keeping the years at bay, all while living independently in the comfort of their cherished home.

Sylvia and Des moved into their current home back in the late 90s. It's been the backdrop for countless chapters of their life story, and they wouldn't have it any other way.

Their roots run deep in the local community, with Des being born in Holbrook and spending his formative years in Lavington, while Sylvia fondly recalls a time when dirt roads and walking were the norm during her Albury childhood.



"I was born in Albury, and when I was a kid, we had dirt roads and we walked... we never had a car and never had a bike, couldn't afford a bus, so we just walked everywhere. And I just loved it," Sylvia said.

Their secret to happiness in their golden years? A lot of humour and a pinch of Kirinari magic.



With their Home Care Packages, Sylvia and Des have the freedom to live life to the fullest while receiving essential support within their own home.



These packages include housekeeping, gardening, lawn care, and even meal support from Light and Easy.

"I thank them and tell them I appreciate them every time they come because there is no harm in letting someone know how much they are appreciated," Sylvia said.



"I think they're just wonderful - they come here, and I don't have to worry about telling them what to do because they just do it."

She said she "can't wish for anything better," with Des chiming in that the support is "amazing".

But it's not all about the home and comfort. Thanks to Kirinari's community transport services, they're also off on adventures.

From Yackandandah to Jindera, they've explored it all with a small group of like-minded adventurers.

And let's not forget Sylvia's star turn as a local radio personality, where she and her listeners share a good laugh during her "Sylvia Says" segments.



"I love to laugh, and I think laughing... well, I laugh too much I think sometimes, but it's good. And we just have a joke and a laugh," Sylvia chuckles.



"I had to go through all my jokes that I collect on the computer and find the ones that she can put over the radio," Des adds.

Kathy McIntosh, Kirinari Community Development Manager, said Des and Sylvia are an absolute joy to work with and for.

