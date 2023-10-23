OUR SAY: 'For this hard fight we are prepared'

As The Border Mail celebrates its 120th anniversary, let's look back on the newspaper's first-ever editorial when the masthead founders set out their objectives
There has been a vast amount of curiosity and speculation raging during the past few weeks as to what the principles of The Border Morning Mail were to be.
Well, the policy of the paper will be strictly independent; it will be tied to no particular political party, to no political clique, no political candidate.
To all shades of thought our columns will be thrown open for the airing of opinions or grievances or the redressing of wrongs.
Each and all will be done full justice to, and will receive fair and truthful reporting.
The Border Morning Mail has been started out of no spirit of rivalry or hostility to the previously existing journals of Albury.
This favoured town until our arrival supported only two journals - a fine provincial weekly in The Albury Banner, and also a daily evening newspaper. With neither of these is it our intention to, nor can we, interfere in any way.
A daily paper cannot infringe upon the ground of a weekly; and a morning paper is on quite a different plane to an evening one.
To compare a morning paper with an evening one is like comparing an airship with a submarine torpedo-boat.
One moves in the air, the other under the ocean.
The morning paper supplies quite a different class of news to that which finds prominence in an evening paper.
One is taken with chocolate and rolls at breakfast, and the other is digested after the day's work is over.
With our contemporaries, therefore, we wish to be on the best of terms, and it will not be our fault if we are not.
THE BORDER MAIL 1903-2023:
We have been told that there is a hard fight before us.
Well, nothing in this world is attained without strenuous toil and stress.
For this hard fight we are prepared; for rarely it is that a new journal does not have a hard fight.
We hope to merit success by bringing out a good, readable up-to-date newspaper, and the rest we confidently leave to our readers.
To these we look - and we think we have the right so to look - for cordial support and assistance.
Whatever affects the destinies of, and the progress of and the prosperity of this vast district, that we intend to never lose sight of.
And we can be greatly assisted by our readers and supporters in bringing under our notice and contributing matters of moment. The Press, though Argus-eyed, needs and appreciates such assistance.
In our columns, space will be found for all matters of public interest, when such are supplied with bona fide motives; but to the self seeker, the agitator, the stirrer-up of petty strife, the stabber-in-the-back, the snake in the grass, the author of lying rumours, and venter of private spite, we shall turn a deaf ear.
