An Albury cafe has started a new chapter with its owner offering a refreshed menu as he aims to make it a popular venue for all occasions.
Bhupinder Singh launched California Eatery on Dean Street, opposite Commonwealth Bank, earlier in October with a focus on breakfast and lunch options.
His range of burgers, wraps and toasties has already proven a hit with customers.
The cafe also serves hot and cold beverages, including smoothies and shakes.
Mr Singh took over the former Brick Lane business on September 16, but re-branded it to California Eatery two weeks later.
"I've worked as a chef for seven years and I wanted to do something on my own with my own name, so I chose California Eatery," he said.
"We do breakfast and lunch, but not dinner yet because we don't quite have enough staff.
"We've changed the menu around and added items like toasties to make it more of a modern cafe.
"Our chilli scramble is very popular and our Cali special roll has been popular.
"The New York beef burger has been selling well at lunchtime."
Mr Singh said he also planned to cater for functions, with a large room upstairs able to accommodate a host of events.
"It's a very good spot, so I'm looking for someone to take responsibility of the night trade," he said.
"We can cater for birthday parties for 30 to 40 people and can close the restaurant for them as well if someone has a big party coming.
"I have night experience as well, but I can't do day and night time. Currently we are doing online orders at night for burgers and wraps."
Mr Singh moved from Melbourne in 2019 and worked as a chef in Goulburn, as well as Dean Street restaurant Downtown Pizzeria.
"I came here from Goulburn and gave it a try here and loved it, so I moved here permanently," he said.
"I wanted to have a try at my own business. Unless you try, you don't know what it will be like, so I decided to go for it."
California Eatery employs five staff, but Mr Singh said he hoped to grow that number to expand the offering of the eatery.
