VERTO celebrate Small Business Month in October, 2023 Advertising Feature

Maria Saunders, with her business Mmm Auntys Coffee, is one of the many small business owners VERTO is celebrating for Small Business Month. Picture supplied.

Small businesses make up the thriving network of our economy, and there's never been a better time to support or celebrate them.

To mark NSW Small Business Month this October, VERTO is encouraging those considering starting a business, or wanting help transitioning an existing small business into a thriving one, to get in touch.

"NSW is made up of a range of small businesses who continue to make a vital contribution to our economy and our local communities," CEO Ron Maxwell said.

"Small Business Month is about recognising these fantastic operators and offering support and opportunities to grow their businesses and create stronger networks."



Ron said VERTO is in a unique position to offer support to small businesses through the Australian Government's Self-Employment Assistance program, which they deliver in the Hunter, Mid-North Coast, Murray Riverina and Far West Orana regions of NSW.

The Self-Employment Assistance program allows you to choose the level of support that meets your needs and those of your business.



In April, Maria Saunders turned to the program to help transform her business idea 'Mmm Aunty's Coffee' into a viable enterprise.

Supported by the program and delivered by VERTO on the NSW mid-north coast, the proud Koori woman is delighted to see her vision become a reality.

"In a really short space of time, I've gained so many practical skills, everything from balancing accounts to writing a business plan," she said.

Maria signed up to 12 months of support where she receives regular mentoring in business and entrepreneurship, as well as financial assistance.

The theme for Small Business Month is 'My Small Business'. It's focused on providing assistance and tips on how small businesses can strengthen in seven key areas - branding and marketing, cyber security, business health, ecommerce, current market conditions, resilience and teams.



"Small Business Month is the perfect time to check in with one of our Self-Employment Assistance mentors and take your business to the next level," Ron said.

The aim is to help small businesses to share knowledge, learn from business leaders and attend local events aligned to their business interests.



For more information about Small Business Month, or to register for a event, visit: www.smallbusinessmonth.nsw.gov.au/