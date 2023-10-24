Members of the Australian rugby league team tackled three activities on their day off on Tuesday.
Players could either go fishing, do archery or tackle golf, while they could also bypass those and take it easy.
Sixteen members of the travelling squad hit Commercial Albury Golf Club in the centre of the city.
The 'gun' golfers, including Valentine Holmes and Cameron Munster, were in one group, while some of the less credentialled played in a large group.
Forwards Tom Flegler and Payne Haas joined halfback Daly Cherry-Evans, among others, with big Brisbane prop Haas nominated as the best player.
The players were then quizzed, if they were playing for the Kangaroos Open title, who was the 'clutch' player who can nail a 275m drive down the middle?
"Tom Flegler, definitely Tom Flegler," Brisbane grand final team-mate Patrick Carrigan volunteered.
The players were then asked, if one of you had a four-foot putt down the hill to win the championship, which player would 'choke' first?
"Tino, definitely Tino," they all responded.
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is one of the game's toughest forwards, who refuses to back down, but even he didn't know what to say when his team-mates 'dobbed' him in.
However, the players deserve praise for accepting the lighthearted questioning well and the entire Kangaroos' squad has made a tremendous impression on the region with their willingness to stop and chat and sign autographs.
But, it must be said, for the record, after watching some of the tee shots from the first hole, as golfers, some of them make great footballers.
