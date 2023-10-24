The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Australian rugby league team members tackle Border golf course

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 24 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian rugby league hooker Ben Hunt wowed the crowds at an opening training session. Picture by James Wiltshire
Australian rugby league hooker Ben Hunt wowed the crowds at an opening training session. Picture by James Wiltshire

Members of the Australian rugby league team tackled three activities on their day off on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.