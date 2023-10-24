ALBURY Racing Club's chief executive has welcomed council backing for a Gold Cup half day holiday and believes there is momentum in the community to make it a full day's break.
The commitment follows a community survey which recorded 67 per cent support for the council seeking to continue the half-day spell.
"It's very welcome news," Mr Hetherton said.
"We're excited that we know 2024 and 2025 are now half day holidays and we can plan accordingly.
"We appreciate the support the community has shown by the survey which was done and the support from the council, to be approved 7-1 shows there's that support for our event."
Mr Hetherton is also pleased that sentiment on a full-day holiday will be explored, saying there appeared to be "momentum for a full day, instead of a half, for ease of business and schools and buses".
Asked if having a whole day off would result in a larger crowd at the Gold Cup, he said "it's hard to tell, it's something we wouldn't really know until it happened".
"You'd like to think it would grow but it's not something we're planning for at this stage," Mr Hetherton said.
Across NSW, all communities which have a holiday for their cup race only have it extend from midday onwards.
Full day local public holidays have been granted for town's agricultural shows.
Grafton in the far north of the state has two half-day holidays for its racing carnival in July as well as also having a 1pm to 5pm holiday for its Jacaranda Festival in November.
Councillor Ashley Edwards had argued on Monday night for a community holiday but her motion was defeated 7-1.
Councillors Alice Glachan, Stuart Baker and deputy mayor Steve Bowen spoke in favour of the half-day holiday continuing.
IN THE NEWS:
"I acknowledge there are disruptions, but there are many benefits to our community as well," Cr Glachan said.
She noted while Cr Edwards flagged medical treatment being interrupted by the Gold Cup, the AFL public holiday in Victoria had resulted in similar impacts for Border cancer patients.
Cr Baker said he would not be in favour of a full day.
"The horse race would be nowhere near as successful if we didn't have a half-day holiday and no matter what your views on horse racing (are) it is a good thing for our city to have that sort of focus on us and a lot of people do enjoy it," Cr Baker said.
Cr Bowen said as a business operator he believed there were a lot of public holidays, but his events cap told him it was a "great thing" for the region.
He believes the city needs to allow the event to build up its attendance to pre-COVID levels of 15,000 to 18,000.
Mr Hetherton said he hoped crowds would continue to grow "year to year and get back to a premium", adding marquee numbers had risen in recent years.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.