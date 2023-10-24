The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Racing Club chief on council's Gold Cup holiday decision

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 24 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Racing Club president Steve Hetherton is delighted he can look ahead and have two more years of half-day holidays for his Gold Cup.
Albury Racing Club president Steve Hetherton is delighted he can look ahead and have two more years of half-day holidays for his Gold Cup.

ALBURY Racing Club's chief executive has welcomed council backing for a Gold Cup half day holiday and believes there is momentum in the community to make it a full day's break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.