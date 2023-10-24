The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray United field an all-female side for the first time in the club's history

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
October 24 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darin Fitzsimmons, Tayla Boss, Charlotte Brundell, Matilda Aggenbach, Havana Selvey, Zoe Stamp, Illaria Esposito, Sade Selvey, Carly O'Neill (back row), Rylee Steele, Claire Hilton, Bella Pardy, Reece Chuck, Ruby Snowden, Jadah Chambeyron and Luana Mete (front row).
Darin Fitzsimmons, Tayla Boss, Charlotte Brundell, Matilda Aggenbach, Havana Selvey, Zoe Stamp, Illaria Esposito, Sade Selvey, Carly O'Neill (back row), Rylee Steele, Claire Hilton, Bella Pardy, Reece Chuck, Ruby Snowden, Jadah Chambeyron and Luana Mete (front row).

Take a closer look because this is history in the making.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.