Take a closer look because this is history in the making.
Specifically, it's the first ever all-female team to represent Murray United.
Having this year launched a girls development program, offering the region's best female players the chance to train together, Murray has now taken another big step towards fielding girls sides in the Victoria NPL system.
A squad of 16 players, aged 13-17, pulled on the Murray shirt to play four games in the Shepparton Cup.
Rylee Steele and Havana Selvey scored their first goals and coach Darin Fitzsimmons was immensely proud of their efforts against Northern Football, Monash Villareal, DF Football Academy and F90 Football Academy.
"It was huge," Fitzsimmons said.
"We've been working with these girls since June, wanting to build that pathway for young females in the area to head towards NPL.
"The club has been given assurances by Football Victoria that, in 2025, we'll be given a junior girls NPL licence.
"It's now about getting games, tournaments and additional training into our players.
"To see the girls take the field for the first time was pretty magical.
"All the parents and club officials saw that as a pretty big milestone."
After a nervous start, Murray's players began to find their feet against some high-quality opposition.
"They came out for the next game and it was a totally different side," Fitzsimmons said.
"That was the side we know from training.
"Over the weekend, they just got better and better.
"They really did hold their own and I'm very proud of them.
"I thought they were amazing."
Steele, of Albury Hotspurs, was one of Murray's standout performers alongside Claire Hilton, Bella Pardy and Jada Chambeyron.
"At the start, we didn't realise what sort of quality we have in this area," Fitzsimmons said.
"But once they started training together, we were like 'wow' and we're seeing that with girls who are trialling at other NPL clubs outside the area.
"The whole idea of Murray having this program and getting NPL is to hopefully keep these girls in our area, which will show other girls they don't need to go to Melbourne, Canberra or Wagga to play NPL, that they can get identified in this area."
