We are not born hating our bodies.
It's something the world teaches us, says 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt.
That how we look is more important than how we feel.
And that message is everywhere, getting bigger and louder than ever before, says the Adelaide-based mum and global body image activist in her latest film, Embrace Kids.
"Do you remember a time when you didn't have a care in the world?" she asks.
"Life was a big adventure and the last thing on your mind was how you looked."
It's a feeling she wishes she could could have held on to forever ....
"And maybe I could have if I'd known as a kid what I know now."
In her Australian of the Year acceptance speech in January this year, Brumfitt declared body shaming was a universal problem.
"We have been bullied and shamed into thinking our bodies are the problem," she stated.
"It is working because 70 per cent of Australian school children consider body image to be their number one concern.
"We're facing a paediatric health emergency with rates of suicide, depression, eating disorders, anxiety and steroid use - related to body dissatisfaction - soaring.
"We now know that young people with poor body image are 24 times more likely to be depressed and suffer from anxiety."
Brumfitt first came to our attention a decade ago when she sparked a global social media frenzy with her reverse "before" and "after" photos (the first as a svelte tanned bodybuilder and the second as a mum with stretch marks, cellulite and tummy rolls).
"Which is crazy in itself right?" she remarked in an ABC interview earlier this year.
"A woman learns to embrace her body, and it becomes headline news in most countries around the world."
She went on to create a body positivity movement that has inspired millions of people across the world to love and embrace their bodies, including directing the 2016 documentary Embrace.
But now Brumfitt has a new mission - to help one million Australian children learn how to embrace their bodies in the face of what she believes is an escalating health crisis for our kids.
The full-day event aims to empower young people with information and activities that will teach them to move, nourish, appreciate and be kind to their bodies.
There are still places available for students and key stakeholders (including parents, educators and representatives from sport clubs) from the Albury-Wodonga region to join the event, which includes a screening of the Embrace Kids documentary.
Brumfitt says she "couldn't be more delighted to be bringing ACTIVATE to Albury-Wodonga".
"Regional communities have been so supportive of our cause from the very beginning and I'm so pleased we get to give something back to our amazing young people," she says.
"ACTIVATE is really about bringing our four key messages to life in a fun, empowering setting: celebrate diversity, be kind to yourself (and others), find real role models and focus on functionality."
Dr Zali Yager has described this positive, shame-free approach "as a really effective way to help young people build protective factors and minimise risk factors for the development of body image issues and eating disorders."
Brumfitt's visit to the region comes on the back of a devastating rise in the prevalence and severity of eating disorders on the Border and North East and a resounding cry for better access to treatment and recovery services in local communities.
The Australian of the Year believes that "by creating change in the environments where they live, learn and play, we can achieve better mental and physical health outcomes for our young people".
She is a firm believer that: "It is not our bodies that need to change, it is our perspective."
It starts early and must include adults being role models for our kids by creating empowering environments where they can thrive.
She describes the Embrace Kids documentary as a "game-changer".
"It is the most important film that you and your kids will see this year," she insists.
The film explores the relationship children have with their bodies and covers topics including social media, disability, gender identity, representation and diversity.
The documentary features an impressive line-up - from comedian Celeste Barber and popular influencer Amy Sheppard to AFLW star Erin Phillips and best-selling kids author Scott Stuart.
But by far the real stars of the show are the incredible group of children Brumfitt brought together to interview and consult with at the Embrace Kids headquarters.
"Unfortunately there are a lot of people in the world who don't like the look of their bodies and it's making them feel miserable," Brumfitt explains in the film.
"This problem is impacting people younger and younger ..."
One of the biggest themes explored in Embrace Kids, is the onslaught of trends - and tactics - on social media "pressuring us to be something we're not".
"Every day there's a new beauty routine, or workout video, or influencer to follow."
Amelia Moseley, host of Australian children's show Behind the News, says 500 hours of video is uploaded to You Tube every minute.
And that's just one of the most popular platforms - "there's so much more content beyond that".
"It's exhausting."
Moseley says online advertising has become so subtle sometimes you don't even realise what you are watching is an ad.
"You have influencers being paid to use a brand of make-up (for example) to show it to you and sell it to you," she says.
"Often these video images are being altered so it's not even a real depiction of the person or the products they are selling.
"There so many apps out there that change so much about your appearance - from body shape to skin tone to hair colour.
"How can you ever as a real person live up to a fake image and a fake depiction of someone?
"You can't! You're never gonna get there."
From the big screen to the one in your pocket, Brumfitt says it's easy to see how the message to change your body has overwhelmed a generation.
And the pressure to look a certain way on social media can affect everyone - even celebrities.
Musician Amy Sheppard shares her own very personal journey of body image evolution in the film.
"When I first started sharing on social media, I was really just sharing my perspective with the world," she says.
But with her rise as an influencer, she started posting photos of herself and even in a bikini.
"I was comparing myself to these influencers and these models and I was trying to emulate what I thought people wanted to see," she admits.
Sheppard recalls getting ready to post a bikini "selfie" and being really disappointed with how she looked.
"I had cellulite all up the back of my legs and I picked so many issues with this one image," she says.
So she decided to quickly edit it - "I'll cinch that and I'll throw a filter on it and it'll be great".
But when she looked at the edited image, Amy knew "I didn't look like me".
"I had a lightning bolt moment," she admits.
"(And I thought) how can I pretend I'm something I'm not?
"People out there are going to be comparing their bodies to my fake body and I thought that's just not fair."
So she posted the image as is - cellulite and all.
Sheppard was shocked because it quickly became her most liked photo.
She received messages from people reaching out from all over the world to say thankyou and "this is the content we need to see".
"I have been craving to see a body that looks like mine!
"So it was in that moment I decided I would never photo shop another picture again.
"I decided that I was going to be the influencer who had cellulite and was okay with that ...
"The person who could sit down and have a roll in her tummy - without worrying about it - because it's normal and it's natural."
And while she still loves expressing herself through hair and make-up, at the end of the day "when I wash it all off, my confidence doesn't change".
Sheppard embarked on (and recommends) a complete overhaul of her social media feed.
"I unfollowed anyone who made me feel bad about myself," she begins.
"I started following people doing amazing things, people who were interesting who I could learn from; I started following animals and projects."
The influencer has turned her focus away from what people look like to what people do and what she can learn from them.
"That really shifted my perspective on what I valued in people and what I valued in myself."
Brumfitt says it is so important to look for positive content online because it can have a "huge impact" on our mental health and wellbeing.
She points to the material shared by actor and comedian Celeste Barber, who has more than 10 million followers.
Barber's work "subverts the typical body types portrayed on social media and her parody recreations of celebrities have gone viral across the globe".
In the film, Barber recalls the one that made it go "bananas" was her recreation of Kim Kardashian "in her undies on a dirt pile".
"People are kind of sick of feeling inferior," she offers.
And when it comes to Instagram, her motto is "Don't hate the player, hate the game".
"Because it's the industry that wants us to hate ourselves - they make money off us hating ourselves," she says.
"For me it's so exciting to cut through it - to call BS on it."
And while Barber says this multi-million dollar industry is not something we can stop dead in its tracks, "it's definitely something we can be more aware of".
She insists that at the end of the day, "how we look and how we feel are very different things".
"I'm all about how you feel, and then how you look after that - whatever," she admits.
"Not if you look like this, you will feel like this. That's not a thing!
"You are excellent exactly as you are."
Ever since she was a child, Erin Phillips dreamt of playing the sport she loves on the big stage.
In 2017, that dream finally came true.
That first season of the AFLW showed it's a women's sport too - "and we're bloody good at it!" she says.
"So many people said no one's going to watch women's football - and look how wrong they were."
Her resounding message to people watching Embrace Kids is that gender doesn't define who you are.
"What matters is your spirit and who you are as a person ... and the dreams that you have and what you want to become.
"How big your heart is - that defines you!"
Brumfitt says the world is full of good stories - it's just a matter of seeking them out.
Like the online channel, Special Books for Special Kids, created by educator Chris Ulmer.
The social media platform, which has had more than two billion views, is a space where disabled and neuro-diverse people of all backgrounds share their story.
"Lots of the kids I've interviewed have been bullied - they've been bullied for being disabled, for needing accommodations, they get bullied for being perceived as different," he shares.
"But those aren't the reasons they're being bullied - they are being bullied because of the person who's doing it.
"The children I've interviewed are perfect just the way they are but for some reason, children who might be dissatisfied with themselves pick on these kids as an outlet."
Ulmer insists that hate is a learned behaviour.
"Love is natural," he says.
And this is where every adult has a role to play, according to Brumfitt, who insists she's not out to shame anyone or make them feel bad.
"For all the things that have changed in the world, there is one thing that hasn't," she reflects.
"What we say and do in front of our kids matters."
In terms of our bodies, we must stop talking negatively about them in front of our kids.
"We have to pave the way for them to move, nourish, respect and enjoy theirs," she pleads.
"We're not born hating our bodies and our kids want to embrace themselves for who they are.
"It's up to us to listen and let them."
If Brumfitt wants to share one parting bit of advice from her experiences meeting and encouraging people across the world to embrace their bodies it is this:
"You only live once, one life, use it!"
"When you take your final breath on this earth, what thoughts will be going through your mind?
"What will you be thinking about?
"No one has ever said to me: the size of their bum."
