YOUR SAY: Congratulations and thanks for an incredible performance

Congratulations to the Albury Wodonga Youth Ballet's production of Alice in Wonderland on Saturday October 21!
What an incredible performance - enjoyed by the performers and the audience. Thank you.
Do any of the original AMV4 staff still reside in Albury?
As a young man I directed the opening night of the television station and was wondering if any of the original crew are still about.
I'm visiting Albury on October 29 and 30 and would love to catch up. If you could help with a connection, please contact The Border Mail.
I would like to congratulate Shelley Scoullar on her letter published October 17 in this paper and I agree entirely with everything she wrote.
I would like to add a few other points and I will probably not be as polite as Shelley.
Mr Albanese handled the Voice debate appallingly and thoroughly deserved the humiliating result it received.
Not once did he attempt to consult and engage with the people of rural NSW and the seat with a big Indigenous population, Parkes voted 20 per cent yes and 80 per cent no.
You would have thought that Mr Albanese would have made that seat with the towns of Bourke, Brewarrina, Walgett, Moree and Coonamble to name but a few his absolute priority, but in his three years as opposition leader and 1.5 years as Prime Minister he has has totally ignored them.
As most people of NSW and indeed Australia would know, that's where the most of NSW disadvantaged Indigenous people reside. Instead he flew from capital city to capital city hoping the leftist elite vote in the cities would crush the rural vote.
I am in my 70th year and this is the most divisive thing I have ever seen inflicted on the Australian people. I learned from the start that this would turbo charge the city/country divide and it most certainly has.
The inner city elites have developed a hatred and contempt for rural Australians that beggars belief, and more particular farmers.
I believe that many of the political decisions that are made by city-based politicians like Mr Albanese, Ms Plibersek and others are made out of spite and contempt for rural people, not out of ignorance, the water buy backs being one example.
