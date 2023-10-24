A woman who went on a small spending spree with a stolen credit card says greed got the better of her.
The credit card was stolen from a car parked on Bugden Street in Wodonga on January 30 or 31 this year.
Toni Marjorie Crighton, 51, says she was given the Hume Bank card by someone under the agreement she could use it herself if she bought them cigarettes.
The Wodonga court heard she was told to use payWave and went to Woolworths and bought two packets of cigarettes for $89 and drinks and cigarettes worth $54 at the 7-Eleven on High Street.
Crighton then went to the 7-Eleven on Anzac Parade and bought fuel and a lighter.
She travelled with her daughter to I Love This Shop and bought items including incense, candles and earphones, and phone related items from Officeworks.
The thefts totalled $309.
The card owner received a notification about the fraud and the card was cancelled.
Lawyer Chirag Patel told the court "greed got the better" of his client.
"Very foolish actions," he said.
"Clearly her judgement was coloured by the fact she had been drinking throughout the night before."
Mr Patel said the alcohol use wasn't an excuse for the offending.
It wasn't alleged Crighton stole the card from the vehicle.
The 51-year-old, who works as a cleaner, was fined $600 on Tuesday, October 24.
She must pay $309 in compensation to Hume Bank.
