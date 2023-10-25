A lawyer has been urged to seek out information on whether a young man accused of a Lavington Square arson attack has support in the community.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told solicitor Jaimee Simonsen that this was vital before a bail application went ahead.
A previous bail application for Michael Clark, made just two days after the fire, was then withdrawn due to a scarcity of such details.
"There needs to be far more information in relation to this young man, people who know him, support him," Ms McLaughlin said.
Ms Simonsen told the court on Tuesday, October 24, that Clark was pleading not guilty to the single charge of damaging property by fire or explosion to the value of more than $15,000.
Clark, 20, has remained in custody since his arrest at Albury hospital several hours after the disabled toilets at the shopping centre were set ablaze on Saturday, October 7.
He appeared in court on Tuesday via a video link to Junee jail.
The police allegations put before the court on October 9 included the claim that Clark was carrying two cigarette lighters when arrested.
He was also allegedly caught on CCTV security footage. But his lawyer for the initial bail application, Tim Hemsley, said the police facts also did not say whether there were eye witnesses who "saw him, that they know him".
Police had to evacuate more than 500 shoppers at Lavington Square after the fire began about midday.
The initial bail application was withdrawn after Ms McLaughlin expressed concern that Clark was "a very young man" who "doesn't have any ties to the community".
A bail address provided at the time for Clark had him able to live at a North Albury caravan park.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that a brief of evidence be served on Clark's defence by November 21.
Bail was not applied for and was formally refused, pending what Ms Simonsen said would be Clark's "first release application as I understand" on November 30.
