FEDERATION Council mayor Pat Bourke plans to seek the leadership of the Riverina and Murray Joint Organisation when its board meets next month.
The group, known as RAMJO, represents councils from Hay to Narrandera and from Deniliquin across to Albury.
The chair's role became vacant when Berrigan Shire mayor Matt Hannan was replaced by Julia Cornwell McKean in September and as a result she took his place on the RAMJO board.
Cr Bourke, who is the deputy chair, said he would seek the top job at RAMJO's next quarterly meeting, scheduled for Narrandera on November 10.
Cr Hannan replaced former Albury mayor Kevin Mack as RAMJO chair and had been mayor of Berrigan for seven years.
Cr Cornwell McKean is Berrigan's first female mayor since 1996, when subsequent Greater Hume councillor and mayor Heather Wilton had the job.
Councillor Carly Marriott has retained her role as deputy mayor, saying family commitments prevented from undertaking the mayoralty.
