The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gabe McRae wins second best and fairest award with Albury Tigers

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
October 25 2023 - 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gabe McRae arrived at Albury from the Riverina as an 18-year-old, not really knowing what to expect of the Ovens and Murray League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.