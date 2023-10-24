Gabe McRae arrived at Albury from the Riverina as an 18-year-old, not really knowing what to expect of the Ovens and Murray League.
Now seven years on, the Tigers' centre has emerged as a two-time club best and fairest winner.
McRae edged out defender Brigetta Singe to take home the trophy this season, having previously reached the feat in her second year at the club.
"I was very privileged to be able to do it again," she said.
Growing up playing for Mangoplah, McRae had achieved three A-grade premierships in the Riverina Football Netball League before relocating to the border to study.
"It was good preparation coming into the O and M, but it's definitely a tougher standard here," she said.
"I didn't know anyone, I came in very young and fresh and it was definitely daunting.
"I had Olivia Aughton as a coach back then. It was awesome to come into a team and be coached by her."
McRae is now enjoying seeing the next generation of young Tigers coming through the senior ranks, with the likes of Aleira and Kijana McCowan and Claudia Hocking taking the leap.
"They absolutely dominated in the games they played," McRae said.
"They're so athletic and just bring this new form of energy.
"It's awesome to play alongside them and the netball club will have a really bright future if we can hold onto them."
Albury finished just outside the competition's top five this season, with a new-look line-up to previous campaigns.
"It's probably easy to forget that a lot of us hadn't played together previously and most successful sides grow together over a few years. I think that's the key to it," she said.
"We didn't really know how each other played in the beginning, but we ended up for the most part gelling together pretty well.
"Skye and Al were such a breath of fresh air and they have so much respect from the players and are good leaders for the club.
"It's nice to be learning under them."
Hailey Butler (B-grade), Mia Junck (C-grade), Ella Stevens (under-17s) and Tayla Pfeiffer (under-15s) were also club best and fairest winners this season.
