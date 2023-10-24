A Border man accused of drug dealing, fraud, property offences and an arson incident has been bailed following his arrest.
Albury police last week sought help to find Lincoln Andrew Thomas Toth-Cardwell on an arrest warrant.
Strike Force Bundacree had been established to investigate drug supply matters in the area.
They arrested the 27-year-old at a home about 8.40am on Tuesday, October 24.
The outstanding warrant was executed.
Toth-Cardwell faces 31 charges including arson, breaking and entering a home, aggravated break and enter in company, drug supply, dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception, disposing of a motor vehicle, disqualified driving and receiving stolen property.
The 27-year-old appeared in Albury Local Court following his arrest.
He was bailed to live at his mother's home in Thurgoona.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin granted bail with daily reporting at the Albury Police Station.
Toth-Cardwell must not leave the property unless with his mother, undergo curfew checks, and is banned from having a mobile phone.
The 27-year-old must also undergo drug and alcohol testing and receive medical treatment as directed.
He will return to court on November 7.
