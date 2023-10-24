WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seeking help to find multiple offenders

Albury police are again seeking help to find multiple people as part of Warrant Wednesday.
Jarrah Maksymow, 31, is still sought by officers following an earlier appeal to locate him during a previous Warrant Wednesday.
He has ties to the Albury-Wodonga area.
Police are also seeking Bonnie McWaters, 27, on a warrant.
An image depicts her with brown deadlocks and a spacer earring in her left ear.
She has links to the Border.
Brandon Carter, 19, is also being sought in the Albury-Wodonga area.
Mulwala man Brandt Beca, 51, is also being sought on a warrant, along with fellow Mulwala resident Jake Candido, 39.
Two people in the Deniliquin region are also wanted.
Harry Henshaw, 29, has links to Deniliquin and Mathoura.
An image shows Henshaw with two lip piercings, dyed hair and a spacer in his left ear.
Bailey Paterson, 27, is also sought.
He has ties to Moama and is wanted by Deniliquin officers.
Anyone with information can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police on (03) 5881 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.