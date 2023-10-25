Henty has added Ovens and Murray experience to its ranks after announcing the arrival of Albury's Brigetta Singe as co-coach for 2024.
Singe will join current co-coach Kelsey Skeers at the helm of the Swampies' A-grade side next season in what will be the playing coach's Hume League debut.
The skilled defender began her senior netball career with Albury as a 14-year-old and was crowned runner-up this season in the Tigers' vote count after making her return post-pregnancy.
Singe has previously coached Albury's junior netballers and led Collingullie's seniors during a stint in the Riverina League.
She admitted family was a major factor in deciding to make the switch.
"My husband Dereck has played at Henty his entire life and we just decided family-wise it would be nice to be able to play together at the same club," Singe said.
"I think there's a sense of excitement for next year with both Kelsey and I, and I think there's a lot of hope that things will improve and develop, which is really nice.
"Hopefully I can bring something new and some experience, and Kelsey is such a great club person and is all about culture and wellbeing and is a great support for the players.
"I think we balance each other out well."
This will mark Skeers' third year at the helm, having worked alongside club best and fairest winner Rachael Terlich.
The Swampies were unable to put a win on the board this season, but fellow playing coach Skeers is confident Singe's arrival will provide a major boost for the club.
"My goal was to try and get Brigetta sooner rather than later," Skeers said.
"We had a bit of a chat and we thought the direction going forward with her experience and knowledge for the junior girls would just fit in at our club amazingly.
"I'm just so excited to learn from her."
Both co-coaches are also juggling life as new mums, with Singe's one-year-old son, Banjo, and Skeers' 10-month-old daughter, Ellidy, just months apart.
"We're very lucky we can do it together and that was probably the main thing, doing it together so that we have that support," Skeers said.
She also thanked outgoing coach Terlich for her dedication over the last few seasons.
"She's done wonders, and I know she's going to be around again, which is super exciting," Skeers said.
Leah Heanes has also been appointed to the helm of the Swampies C-grade side for next season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.