A driver with almost the highest alcohol reading a magistrate has ever seen has checked into rehab and stopped drinking following the crash.
Matthew Heffey had an alcohol content that was too high for police to measure on their breath testing machine.
Officers were called to Gooramadda Road at Gooramadda about 3pm on January 21.
Heffey's vehicle had been seen driving erratically, leading to triple zero calls from concerned members of the public.
His Nissan Tiida sedan was found stuck on a culvert at the front of Mount Prior Estate, still running and in reverse, when police located it about 15 minutes later.
Heffey gave police his Victorian licence and performed a breath test.
The Wodonga court heard the result "was beyond readable limits".
Heffey collapsed and passed out while trying to get out of the car and an ambulance was called.
A blood sample was taken in hospital at 4.45pm with a reading of 0.378 recorded.
Magistrate Anne Goldsbrough had initially asked police in court if the reading was correct, which they confirmed.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had lost his five-year-old son and was at a low point in his life, and turned to alcohol.
"Very sad," Ms Goldsbrough said.
Mr Patel said the 40-year-old "drank a copious amount of alcohol" after his work shift in Rutherglen and on the way home.
He said the reading was "incredibly high".
Heffey later checked himself into the Odyssey House rehab centre in Benalla and has been alcohol-free for three months.
Ms Goldbrough said in her many years in court, she had only seen one reading that was possibly higher than 0.378.
"It is a startling level," she said.
The magistrate noted the death of a child was "crushing" but said alcohol would not help.
"I'm very pleased you didn't hurt anyone," she told Heffey, and noted the rehabilitation work he had undertaken.
"Don't change the path you're on.
"It seems to be the right one."
Heffey was banned from driving for two years and fined $750.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.