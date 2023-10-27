BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
With panoramic city views in a prized location, this House of the Week features quality craftsmanship and all the character features one would expect in a home of this ilk.
Selling agent Jack Stean said this superb home offers the warmth and privacy of a standalone period residence while providing the convenience of central living.
Topped off with maintained gardens, large proportions and fantastic parking.
"Grand proportions and curved features create an amazing ambience, and not a single fault in the build or finish just adds to this phenomenal property," he said.
The current owners have called the place home for 22 years. It has only been on the market for a week, and would be suitable for large families.
Jack's favourite features: "the brilliant frontage and fantastic street appeal".
This unique home offers separation and privacy, with four bedrooms and three living areas. Stunning features contrast with bold lines and custom windows that allow natural light through the multiple living spaces.
Unfurling over two levels, you are welcomed into the home through an impressive grand entrance, leading into the spacious meals and kitchen area. The kitchen boasts European appliances, gas cooking, and lots of pantry space.
The ground level offers an additional recreation room which could be converted into a home theatre, one large bedroom with built in robes and a generous ensuite.
Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom inspired with a provincial feel, boasting a walk-in robe, bathroom, and Juliet balcony. The remaining two bedrooms upstairs include built-in robes and are serviced by the central family bathroom.
Step into the backyard with beautiful established gardens and mature trees, a spacious paved alfresco zone, a wonderful area to relax or entertain next to an outdoor fireplace.
A second undercover outdoor area is shaded by trees and offers stunning views.
Car accommodation is taken care of with a triple garage at the front of the home and offers additional storage space. It could act as a shop area or wine cellar making it the perfect tradesperson's cave.
Modern luxuries include hydronic wall heating, ceiling fans and a reverse cycle air conditioner provides both heating and cooling throughout the home.
