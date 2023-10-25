LSD dealer caught trying to mail the drug at Wodonga Post Office multiple times

An LSD trafficker who tried to send the drug in the mail says he was testing out the postal system at the time.
The Wodonga court heard Bradley Harding's offending wasn't at all sophisticated.
He was spotted putting the drug into two envelopes at the Wodonga Post Office on July 5, 2022, and posting them.
A staff member was alerted and the items were seized by police, with CCTV footage examined.
Harding returned twice and again tried to send the drug to two people.
The staff member recognised him and police were again alerted and the LSD seized.
Officers searched his Lawrence Street home on July 18 last year.
Police found tabs of LSD in his freezer.
Officers also accessed Harding's Facebook account from his computer, which showed multiple messages about drug trafficking.
Harding was arrested on July 20 and freely admitted to his actions.
"I tried to mail some LSD to a friend," he said.
Harding said he was to receive $15 for each dose of acid that was sent.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his actions were "social supply, in my submission not sophisticated".
Mr Patel said if his client's dealing had been successful, "he would have received the grand sum of $45".
Harding, who is schizophrenic, had been using the hallucinogenic drug and other substances at the time of his offending.
He stopped about a year ago with the court told he feels much better.
The court heard he had no priors.
Magistrate Anne Goldsbrough agreed it wasn't sophisticated offending.
"You were likely to get picked up," she said.
Harding replied that he had wanted to test the post office system.
"That was perhaps a step too far," the magistrate said.
Ms Goldsbrough placed Harding on a good behaviour bond for two years and ordered he make a $150 contribution to the court fund.
"That's a bargain," Harding replied, and said he "absolutely" agreed not to re-offend or traffic more drugs.
