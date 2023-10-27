BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Nestled in the heart of nature, this extraordinary property offers a blend of sustainable farming, permaculture, and organic principles, allowing you to embrace life in harmony with land.
Only 20-25 minutes to Albury/Wodonga and spread across 100 acres of countryside, this haven has a recent grazing history of calves, cattle, alpacas, goats, and chickens.
"This is your chance to embrace a life of self-sufficiency, sustainability, and unending natural beauty," selling agent Mark Boehm said.
Powering this eco-friendly oasis is a standalone off-grid solar system generating 9kVA, ensuring uninterrupted energy for household and farm.
Waste is managed through a worm farm system, contributing to a sustainable and green environment.
The heritage homestead steeped in history, has been carefully relocated and features impressive 10'6 ceilings and stunning Murray pine floors, exuding rustic charm. Multiple decks and verandahs beckon you to unwind and soak in the serene valley views.
A permanent spring source provides water for both domestic needs and livestock, supplemented by 100,000 litres of rainwater storage. Two creeks also meander through the property.
The orchard boasts a variety of fruit trees including apples, pears, nectarines, limes, lemons, oranges, plums, and loquats.
