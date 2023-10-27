BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
This home is a remarkable embodiment of modern sophistication and practicality nestled within the burgeoning community of Leneva.
This pristine three-bedroom property beckons those in search a lifestyle upgrade, where thoughtful design merges comfort and functionality.
The master bedroom has an ensuite and a spacious walk-in wardrobe. The remaining bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, offering storage and a welcoming atmosphere.
For those craving a dedicated workspace or serene retreat, the study provides just that. Its tranquil ambiance facilitates work or leisurely reading.
A formal lounge exudes charm and warmth, while an open-plan living and dining area connects to the kitchen, which is a central space designed for family gatherings and memories.
The oversized double garage accommodates vehicles and storage needs, with an additional parking bay for trailers, boats, or caravans.
Outside, an alfresco area with a bar invites outdoor dining and entertainment, while the in-ground pool offers a refreshing oasis on scorching summer days.
This property stands out with its 4.2 kilowatt solar system and water tank, promoting sustainability and significant energy bill savings.
Yard maintenance is easy with a garden shed and an automatic sprinkler system.
