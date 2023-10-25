A new pay and conditions deal for staff at dairy factories at Kiewa and Cobram is being hailed as a win for workers and the community.
Representatives of the United Workers' Union and dairy company Saputo have reached agreement on a fresh package of entitlements after more than seven hours of meetings on Tuesday, October 24.
They are earmarked for the 110 workers at Saputo's factory at Kiewa as well as the 330 employed at sister sites in Cobram.
The union's national dairy co-ordinator Neil Smith said the proposed deal for the former Murray Goulburn sites involves annual pay increases of 5, 4 and 3 per cent over the next three years, with labour hire casuals also party to the rises.
"Ultimately we would have liked somewhere around the 15 per cent over three years, but when you look at the package it's probably more than that," Mr Smith said.
"The long service leave loading is up to 34 per cent, depending on what shift you're on, there's five days emergency services leave which helps those locally that are volunteer firefighters.
"We've now got 10 fully paid shifts per year of personal leave, so they'll get up to 120 hours if they are a 12-hour shift worker and a 30-minute unpaid break will go to a 20-minute paid break.
"It was good to see the company come and negotiate and we were able to get a good win for the members and it's a win for our community as well."
The resolution between Saputo and the union follows a 48-hour strike at the Kiewa and Cobram sites last week across October 18 and 19.
Workers took the industrial action after becoming frustrated with the progress of negotiations over pay and conditions.
"That's what helped push the company because these things weren't on the table before we took that action," Mr Smith said.
"I think it's amazing....considering where we started with the company was a two-year agreement with a 6 per cent increase."
Saputo responded to The Border Mail with a one-sentence statement when asked about the deal with the union.
"Saputo Dairy Australia is pleased to have reached an in-principle agreement with the United Workers' Union for its valued workers across our Allansford, Cobram, Kiewa, Leongatha sites and the Laverton Integrated Logistics Centre," the company's director of operations Gerard Lourey said.
An informal vote about the fresh deal will be conducted among union members at the factories next week and it is hoped the final outcome will be ratified by the Fair Work Commission by the end of the year.
