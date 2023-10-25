The North East will need 7000 new workers by 2026 to meet the demands of an ever-changing, digitised job market.
The Victorian Skills Plan for 2023-2024 was launched at Wodonga TAFE on Wednesday, October 25, outlining what skills are needed and where the job opportunities will be over the next three years.
Louise Pearce, the Victorian Skills Authority's senior skills advisor for the Ovens and Murray region, said the North East's health sector will face the most substantial demand for new workers in the near future.
"There's also advanced manufacturing and construction," she said.
"There's a lot of growth in the visitor economy in this region, which is made up of a whole bunch of different skills, be it hospitality, retail, and some of the agricultural things that support our local wineries.
"So the skills needed in our region are quite broad."
Over the next three years 352,000 new workers are expected to enter the Victorian economy.
The plan underscores three key priorities: advancing Victoria's housing ambitions, addressing the needs of the care economy and an ageing population, and supporting Victoria's transition to clean energy.
By 2026, regional Victoria expects an extra 75,000 jobs, including 22,600 in health care and social assistance, 8900 in hospitality and 7100 in education and training.
Victorian Skills Authority chief executive Craig Robertson said to adapt to the new economy, students must develop "deep technical skills with the ability to engage with people and technology".
"We need to think about a different approach to some of our vocational education and training so that more people can come through and have a greater chance of success across a range of occupations," he said.
"If we look at skills that are required for the future, they will be higher-order digital skills.
"When we think about digital skills, what we're saying is more and more, we'll be bringing bits and pieces of digital technology and integrating it, applying it to our business models, our production models, and our service models."
Mr Robertson's outlook on AI and automation job disruptions was that most jobs will endure, albeit in adjusted forms due to technology integration.
"It's really a re-skilling challenge that we've got," he said. "There is a risk of being left behind.
"We need to make sure existing workers are comfortable with technology and digital tools, and for people who unfortunately lose their job because technology replaces it, we've got to make sure they've got the skills to go to a similar job in the region."
Wodonga TAFE chief executive Phil Paterson said the TAFE was evolving to meet new workforce requirements on the Border.
"There are a variety of ways that we will have to change," he said. "This includes broadening our training offerings to encompass not only technical skills but soft skills.
"But it is also about changing the way we do business, which means it's more about how we partner with industry, understand what is needed now and in the future, and then delivering those skills."
