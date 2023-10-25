Shea Cunningham is set to make her return to the Ovens and Murray League next season, but this time will be different.
The former Wodonga coach has been appointed to the helm of Wangaratta's A-grade side for 2024.
Cunningham led the Bulldogs for a three-year stint after taking on the job at the end of 2016 and has spent the last year coaching Hume League club Brock-Burrum.
She recently assisted Bianca Mann with the under-15 North East side at the State Netball Titles in Melbourne and is a Albury Netball Association representative coach.
Cunningham takes the reins from Magpies' stalwart Lou Byrne and back-to-back premiership player Hannah Grady, who recently shared the role.
The side was also assisted at training this season by former Melbourne Vixens' coach Julie Hoornweg.
"I'm looking forward to being apart of a successful club working with and developing strong relationships with incredible players, coaches and volunteers," Cunningham said on the club's Facebook page.
Wangaratta finished the home and away season in second spot but was eliminated from finals after consecutive losses to Lavington and Wodonga Raiders.
The club said in its Facebook post it's looking forward to welcoming Cunningham and her family on board.
"Shea is going to be a breath of fresh air at Wangaratta Magpies, provide a wealth of knowledge for (not just) A-grade but all netball grades," the statement read.
"Her coaching style is a holistic approach, getting to know each player and helping them get the best out of themselves, to be successful for them and the team.
"It's fantastic to have Shea on board for 2024."
It's unclear at this stage who will replace Cunningham as the Saints' A-grade coach for the next Hume League season.
