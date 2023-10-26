Flinders Quartet and the acclaimed violinist Cameron Hill have been secured by Murray River Fine Music to treat Border audiences to an extraordinary musical experience. Hill is the Associate Concertmaster of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and will delve into the realm of painting vivid and intimate portraits through the medium of sound and the string quartet. The performance is the grand finale for the Murray River Fine Music 2023 season. Flinders Quartet will comprise Hill as guest violinist, Wilma Smith on violin, Helen Ireland on viola and Zoe Knighton on cello. Tickets are available at thecubewodonga.com.au up to two hours before the performance.