DRINK UP
North East Food and Wine Festival, Junction Place, Wodonga, Saturday, October 28, 3pm to 8pm to Sunday, October 29, 10am to 4pm
More than 40 food, beverage and lifestyle vendors will showcase the best of their wares. Sample wines, boutique brews and gourmet food against the vibrant buzz of live music and entertainment. Among scores of stallholders will be Backwoods Distilling Co, King Valley Popcorn, Miss Macaron, Redhead and Chef and The Mac Shak. Among the entertainment line-up will be Conrad Coat Hanger Collective, DJ Marcus, Chloe Jade, Theatre on Toast - Roving Head Chefs, Mayfair Lane and Ally Row. On Sunday join Milawa Cheese to learn the art of putting together a cheese platter or Saludos for a paella masterclass.
ROCK UP
ILLY, Club Corowa, Saturday, October 28, 7pm
Leaning into the unknown and embracing new sonic inspirations has long been a source of fuel for multi-Platinum selling artist, ILLY. His versatility as a songwriter and performer has seen him grow from Australian hip hop champion through to one of the country's most in-demand and dynamic pop artists today. That crossover success established ILLY as one of Australian hip hop's integral triumphs; bringing the genre to widespread and maintained mainstream success. ILLY will take to the stage at Club Corowa supported by DJ Verseatille and local superstar SaxONLY. Doors will open at 7pm. It's an 18+ event.
DRIVE UP
Birchwood Open Garden, 653 O'Dea Road, Molyullah, Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, 10am to 5pm both days
Birchwood, near Benalla, is a sloping near half-hectare filled with annual flowers, shade trees and lawn, salvias, Iris, bulbs, peonies and blossoms in October. There are about 190 different salvias. Garden beds are themed according to their water supply, colour, height and aspect. Rose City Band will perform from noon on Saturday and instrumentalists Chris and David will serenade over lunch on Sunday. Enjoy savoury rolls, scones, jam and cream, muffins, sponges, tea and coffee. Admission: $8, children free. Only registered assist dogs allowed, and the gently sloping terrain makes the garden unsuitable for wheelchairs. Most people who use walking frames can manage. Proceeds go to Cancer Council Victoria, Benalla Hospital and Wangaratta Hospital.
WALK UP
Border Baby Loss Walk 2023, Sumsion Gardens, Wodonga, Saturday, October 28, 1pm to 3pm
Join the Border Baby Loss Walk this weekend. Just look for the Border Baby and Pregnancy Loss Support Group banner. Walk around the lake, share some snacks, blow some bubbles and scatter rose petals into the lake. There will be food and drinks available but feel free to bring something to share. There will be face-painting by the lovely Lene. To register interest or for queries email: borderbabyloss@yahoo.com
LISTEN UP
Flinders Quartet, Bonegilla Migrant Experience Tudor Hall, Saturday, October 28, 3pm
Flinders Quartet and the acclaimed violinist Cameron Hill have been secured by Murray River Fine Music to treat Border audiences to an extraordinary musical experience. Hill is the Associate Concertmaster of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and will delve into the realm of painting vivid and intimate portraits through the medium of sound and the string quartet. The performance is the grand finale for the Murray River Fine Music 2023 season. Flinders Quartet will comprise Hill as guest violinist, Wilma Smith on violin, Helen Ireland on viola and Zoe Knighton on cello. Tickets are available at thecubewodonga.com.au up to two hours before the performance.
TURN UP
The Bendoc Philharmonic presents Jonathon Glonek, The Courthouse Yackandandah, Saturday, October 28, 3pm
Violinist Jonathon Glonek will bring a unique work, written specifically for him by the late Ukrainian composer Mikhail Shukh, as he rolls out the latest series of concerts aimed at bringing little-heard classical music to Australian rural communities. Glonek will perform a virtuosic program for violin including famous works by Bach, Paganini and Ysaye, as well as Shukh's work Scheherezade's Dreams, in concert across regional Victoria. Glonek began touring internationally at 12 and has since developed as a gifted violinist and serious performer. He has presented many challenging and serious programs in solo performances throughout Europe, US, South East Asia and Australia.
LOOK UP
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga, Saturday, October 28, 2.30pm, 6pm and 8.30pm, and Sunday, October 29, 2.30pm, 6pm and 8.30pm
The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!
FLY UP
UIVER Memorial Community Trust annual open day, 7 Bristol Court, Albury Airport, Saturday, October 28, 9.30am to 3pm
The 89th anniversary open day is happening this weekend. There will be Lego displays, model trains and competitions. Each participant will receive an Uiver Team Member button. There will be demonstrations, audio visual displays and guided tours. More than 2000 pre-loved aviation books will be on sale for $5. Hot food and cold drinks. Entry is by gold coin donation.
Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau and Multicultural Services breakfast, Felltimber Community Centre, 189 Melrose Drive, Wodonga, Sunday, October 25, 9.30am to 11am
Come along to a hearty Sunday breakfast at Felltimber Community Centre. Gold coin donation for breakfast and a gold coin donation for a barista made coffee from Coffee in the Hood. To register phone Felltimber Community Centre on (02) 6043 4550 or email Amanda at cfelltimber@wodonga.vic.gov.au.
SING UP
Church on Sunday with Dylan Raath, Church St Hotel, Wodonga, Sunday, October 25, 3.30pm
End your weekend on the right note! Feed your soul with delicious share plates and finish off your North East Food and Wine Festival experience with Church on Sunday featuring Dylan Raath.
