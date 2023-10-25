A much-loved member of St Kilda's only premiership team has nailed his first hole-in-one - at 81.
Bob Murray landed the ace on the 14th hole at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort Lake course on Tuesday.
He hit a 5 hybrid on the hole, which is 156m from the back tee, but was playing around 145m.
"I hit it along the line I wanted to, it was covering the flag most of the way," he outlined.
One of his playing partners takes up the story.
"The hole has a dam on the right-hand side and it was pretty windy, it was reasonably tough conditions," Barry Sullivan suggested.
"It was tracking perfectly all the way and Tony Rice and myself were watching it and I said, 'that's heading straight for the hole Bob' and next it rolls, hits the pin, bounces up and goes straight in.
"We said, 'Bob, you've got your hole-in-one mate'. We started celebrating, but Bob said, 'I don't believe it'. We said, 'yes, it did' and were giving high-fives, and he's like, 'I don't know, I didn't see it'."
Murray refused to believe it.
"It was only when we got to the green and saw the ball in the hole, my reaction was one of disbelief," he admitted.
His playing partners were quick to capture the moment.
"We made him keep his ball, so he didn't lose it in the bush on the next hole or anything and took a photo of him getting his first hole-in-one," Sullivan added.
Murray has been playing golf on and off for 60 years, and plays off a highly respectable 16 handicap after reaching seven at one stage.
He generally now plays once or twice a week.
"It's probably my first and last (ace)," he laughed.
The fullback in the Saints' one-point premiership win over Collingwood in 1966, Murray was asked what's more difficult - a (then) VFL flag or hole-in-one?
"If you take the time factor into it, it's got to be a hole-in-one, but in today's footy, you're lucky to play in a grand final, so I've been fortunate to do both."
