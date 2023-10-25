The Border Mail
St Kilda premiership player Bob Murray lands first hole-in-one - at 81

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:07pm
Bob Murray celebrates his maiden hole-in-one on the 14th hole at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort Lake course on Tuesday. Picture by Barry Sullivan
Bob Murray celebrates his maiden hole-in-one on the 14th hole at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort Lake course on Tuesday. Picture by Barry Sullivan

A much-loved member of St Kilda's only premiership team has nailed his first hole-in-one - at 81.

