Former USPGA Tour winner Andre Stolz will start favourite in the NSW Senior Open.
Stolz leads the Legends Tour Order of Merit, heading into the $120,000 event at the Thurgoona Country Club Resort.
The 54-hole tournament starts on Friday.
"You can never go far past Andre Stolz because he's playing so much and winning prolifically on our tour," Legends Tour coordinator Andy Rogers said.
"He's coming off a couple of wins as well, Peter Senior's had a bad wrist, so that might hinder him slightly, Peter Lonard, David McKenzie, he finished around top 10 last week (on the USPGA Tour Champions) and shot five-under last round, so he's got some form there."
Interestingly, last year's NSW Senior Open champion Richard Green finished second in that $US2.2 million tournament.
Rogers added there's a host of other contenders, including another former winner in Brad Burns and Scott Laycock.
With sunny conditions predicted for the three-day event, Rogers was asked if he expected scores to be low.
"The course is in as good a condition as I've ever seen it, there was a year where Peter Senior shot 61, I don't envisage that happening again, but if the wind stays down, the scoring should have great depth."
Entry is free for the tournament.
