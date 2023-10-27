The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury study backed, boost for WAW and Hume banks

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
October 28 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A study of East Albury will include the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre as well as the Borella Road shopping strip which features the basketballer in a mural. Picture by Mark Jesser
A study of East Albury will include the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre as well as the Borella Road shopping strip which features the basketballer in a mural. Picture by Mark Jesser

A company already involved in reviewing Murray River and Thurgoona Wirlinga plans, has been given the task of producing a study of East Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.