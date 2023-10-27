A company already involved in reviewing Murray River and Thurgoona Wirlinga plans, has been given the task of producing a study of East Albury.
Albury Council on Monday, October 23, awarded a tender to McGregor Coxall Pty Ltd to produce an East Albury precinct plan at a cost of $303,578.
The Sydney-headquartered company, which has offices in Sydney and Melbourne, was one of seven firms to put in a bid for the work which has been prompted by the planned $558 million upgrade of Albury hospital.
Albury Council strategic planner Sonia Dalitz in a report to council noted McGregor Coxall's relevant experience included a Westmead health core structure plan in Sydney.
"McGregor Coxall Pty Ltd are currently engaged in the consultant teams on the Murray River Experience Master Plan Review and Thurgoona Wirlinga Precinct Structure Plan Review," Ms Dalitz stated.
"(The firm) demonstrated an excellent understanding of the East Albury project and issues to be addressed with hours allocated suitably across specialisations and project stages.
"The response to brief demonstrated strong planning, urban design and graphic design skills."
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen was the only councillor to speak as councillors voted unanimously in favour of McGregor Coxall.
"It's great to see it's $26,000 under budget," Cr Bowen said.
The East Albury precinct plan has previously been linked to the Albury hospital master plan, which was released on Monday, October 16, to criticism from Wodonga councillors.
The council-commissioned blueprint, which covers an area bordered by the railway, North Street, the homemaker centre and Eastern Hill Reserve, is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
Meanwhile, the council has endorsed a revised investment policy and procedure which will allow it to increase the amount it invests with Border financial institutions, WAW and Hume Bank.
However, TCorp recently told council it was removing loan agreement conditions including the 10 per cent cap.
As a result it is now recommended that under the new investment policy, council deposits up to 20 per cent with WAW or Hume.
The change was welcomed by councillor David Thurley.
"We're not tied to the big four (banks) as once we were and we can support our community banks," Cr Thurley said.
