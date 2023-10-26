The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Myrtleford's Chris and Nadina Bonacci winding up Alpine Spirit Coaches

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A long-running North East bus company that annually transported around half a million people to and from the region's alpine resorts will finish up at the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.