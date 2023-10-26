A long-running North East bus company that annually transported around half a million people to and from the region's alpine resorts will finish up at the end of the year.
A new chapter awaits owners of Myrtleford's Alpine Spirit Coaches Chris and Nadina Bonacci after 14 years in business.
Mr Bonacci said while it was a difficult decision to wind the business up by December 31, he took enormous pride in leading one of regional Victoria's best coach services.
"Alpine Spirit naturally grew every year. We even stopped marketing at one stage as we couldn't take on any additional work," he said.
"We peaked at 22 vehicles, more than 30 staff during peak season times, three bus depots and two admin office blocks.
"We assisted in setting the high standards of safety, various travel options and governing policies that many enjoy today and into the future. We proudly set the benchmark for others to follow."
Alpine Spirit Coaches travelled as far as Broome, and prior to COVID restrictions would conduct more than 20 outback and top end tours per year.
Mr Bonacci said taking a group of Wodonga Senior Secondary College students along the 600-kilometre Oodnadatta Track in South Australia was among the many highlights.
"Camping under the stars around a fire, playing pranks on the kids and teachers, and most of all, sharing my knowledge as a coach captain, and showcasing the natural beauty of the outback to the entire group made it the best experience," he said.
"I can also recall being treated like a movie star in the middle of Melbourne airport. I flew home with a school group after finishing in Darwin and when we departed the plane and entered the airport, the whole school group surrounded me and my family at the airport chanting, singing and clapping.
"Another great memory was taking a special school group to outback Australia. Bringing the best out of the school kids, pushing them to their boundaries whilst on tour, then seeing them go home all excited and much wiser from the experiences meant it was a very emotional tour for our staff."
Mr Bonacci said it was amazing to have the support of staff, particularly his wife Nadina, to grow the business from the outset.
"During thick and thin and most recently, COVID, she has always been the real backbone to Alpine Spirit Coaches," he said.
"It's also been great having the support of regional and local communities and being able to support them through donations and sponsorship programs.
"Constantly being requested by so many Victorian and NSW schools to conduct their annual Canberra, outback tours and school camps was very special."
Having seen so much of Australia through their work, Mr and Mrs Bonacci have plans to travel abroad.
Mr Bonnaci, a motorbike enthusiast, would like to tour Europe on a two-wheeler.
They are also keen to caravan around Australia, spend more time with their children, and buy a new fishing boat.
"We trust that no matter where our lives take us, whatever journeys we are on, that we may somehow stay connected and have a laugh or two about the good old days at Alpine Spirit Coaches and the Snowball Express (Mount Hotham bus) and how we left our positive mark on the snow industry, educational tours, local charters, and North East Victoria," Mr Bonacci said.
