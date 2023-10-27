A driver will stand trial following a car crash at Bonegilla that claimed his mother's life, with police alleging the Tallangatta Valley man had two microsleeps before the collision.
Miguel Flamenco, 64, was driving his mother Maria, 93, and his wife Odenis westbound on the Murray Valley Highway on March 24 last year.
His wife's Subaru that he was driving left the road, travelled through grass and hit a concrete power pole.
His mother died at the scene and his wife broke multiple bones.
The group had left from the couple's Tallangatta Valley home at 1.10pm and the crash occurred about 2.30pm.
Flamenco was interviewed by detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit following the crash.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Flamenco told police he had had a microsleep while driving, thought he needed to tell his wife to take over, and felt he had another microsleep.
He said he then woke up when the car was driving on the grass.
"All of a sudden, I have a microsleep, a micronap," he said in his police interview through a Spanish interpreter.
"I got really scared so I thought to myself, I'm driving, I have to be alert, but it happened second time and I thought 'I have to stop and wake up my wife so she could keep driving'.
"I was thinking about that when all of a sudden it happened and I didn't notice when the car went to the opposite lane."
He was charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious injury and careless driving.
The court heard his vehicle had been travelling at 89kmh or 90kmh five to three seconds before the crash.
The car hit the concrete pole at between 55kmh and 68kmh with no evidence of braking.
Detective Senior Constable David Swankie attended and examined the crash scene.
While one witness reported there being a log on the road, he said he didn't see one.
The court heard the only evidence of a microsleep came from Flamenco's police interview.
His defence said that was a sticking point to the dangerous driving charges.
Detective Senior Constable Swankie said he could not eliminate the possibility there was only one microsleep, not two, with Flamenco's lawyer arguing a single microsleep did not constitute dangerous driving.
Prosecutor Damian Ellwood said Flamenco had failed to pull over.
"The moment he recognised the fact he had a micronap, recognised the fact he was ... creating danger, then had a second micronap, and still took no action constitutes ... that such driving was dangerous," he said.
Flamenco, who moved from South America to Australia in 1996 to work as a religious pastor, was ordered to stand trial.
He entered not guilty pleas before magistrate Anne Goldsbrough, who said the death was tragic.
The case is listed in the County Court on November 22.
Flamenco hugged family members and prayed outside court.
