Miguel Flamenco to stand trial over fatal Bonegilla crash that killed his mother

October 27 2023 - 12:00pm
A driver will stand trial following a car crash at Bonegilla that claimed his mother's life, with police alleging the Tallangatta Valley man had two microsleeps before the collision.

