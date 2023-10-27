MIA McLean made a big impact in only a short time on this Earth.
The Chiltern twin baby girl had an infectious smile and was magnetically drawn to people as they were to her.
The day before she died 13 years ago she was happily handed around friends and family at her big brother's Auskick match.
"Everybody was lining up for a cuddle with Mia because of her smile," dad Andy recalled.
Sadly, Mia died in her sleep that night aged nine-and-a-half months.
She had been saddled with health setbacks from birth in Melbourne but the loss was altogether unfathomable.
Mum Nell McLean said it was devastating for the young family.
She said people were unsure how to approach herself and Andy, worried they'd say the wrong thing.
They soon found the Border Baby and Pregnancy Loss Support Group on Facebook.
"It was really good to talk to other people who knew what we were going through," Mrs McLean said.
"I prefer it to counselling because you're talking to people who can relate to your experience.
"Coming up to birthdays and anniversaries, these people understand what that's like."
Together with their children Callum, 19, Isaac, 16, Abbey, 13, and Olivia, 9, the McLeans continue to honour Mia's memory.
Mrs McLean started a candle small business, Mia's Wax Creations, in 2012.
Every year they do a fundraiser for the Monash Fetal Diagnostic Unit.
"Every August we take the money down and meet the doctors and staff," she said.
Mrs McLean also has a permanent reminder of her lost daughter in the shape of a tattoo on her left forearm.
"I got the tattoo the year after Mia passed," Mrs McLean said.
The couple have also organised the Border Baby and Pregnancy Loss Support Group's memorial walk at Sumsion Gardens in Wodonga on Saturday, October 28.
There will be rose petals to scatter for families and face-painting and bubble blowing for children.
It runs from 1pm to 3pm.
The support group welcomes parents who have lost a child through stillbirth, neonatal death, SIDS or miscarriage.
They meet on the first Tuesday of the month at noon for lunch and a chat.
For details contact Andy on 0401 062 372 or Nell 0404 353 358 or email borderbabyloss@yahoo.com.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.