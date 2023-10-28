The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Urgent Care Centre hits 500 patient milestone

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated October 29 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An "urgent care" clinic in Albury's CBD is helping to ease pressure on the emergency department at the often overloaded hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.