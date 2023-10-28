An "urgent care" clinic in Albury's CBD is helping to ease pressure on the emergency department at the often overloaded hospital.
The Border Urgent Care Centre has announced it has treated 500 patients since it opened in July.
An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report in May showed emergency presentations to Albury hospital had more than doubled in the past decade.
The David Street practice's clinical director, Ferencz Baranyay, said there was "clearly a need for more government-funded urgent care clinics".
"Local sitting members have been very approachable, and particularly given the problems with ED overflow at the (Albury) hospital," Dr Baranyay said.
"In terms of interventions that the government can come up with to help the hospital crisis, particularly locally, urgent care centres are probably the cheapest and quickest way to alleviate the pressures there.
"Not only are we seeing people earlier in their illnesses, so they get less sick, they might avoid hospital anyway - that would also free up a hospital bed in itself.
"Urgent care centres are really freeing up EDs and ambulance space."
Dr Baranyay said the clinic helped people who might have problems trying to see their own GPs.
He said the operation had five doctors on its books working under rotating shifts allowing for two treating practitioners on at a time.
"When you're trying to get in on the day to see your GP, that can be really difficult," he said. "I think the model helps EDs but definitely general practices.
"Our patients have been hugely appreciative that they can get in actually, when they're sick on the day without needing to go through emergency.
"Our GPs are also appreciative because they don't have to jam people in between appointments."
Dr Baranyay said while the clinic was easing pressure on the ED, it was also "protecting the GP model too".
"We're not interested in poaching GP patients from other practices, we're interested in going lockstep with both of those services," he said.
"So if you can't get into your doctor, that's when we'll see you."
UCC practice manager Heather Paterson said the clinic would see patients with urgent conditions, not for routine or preventative healthcare services.
"Patients come here with ear aches, chest infections, minor burns, fractures, wounds, lacerations and so on," she said.
"The more higher acuity presentations would definitely go to the ED, particularly if it's life or limb threatening."
Ms Paterson said the clinic was attracting a mix of patients from Albury, Wodonga and outlying areas, but primarily from Albury.
It is at 425 David Street and is open 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.
