OUR SAY: Too many lives lost on Border and national roads so we must change course

It has long been a seemingly never-ending story of tragedy on our roads.
Yes, it was far worse in those days now decades ago before seat belts became compulsory, and the 0.05 drink-driving limit was legislated.
That was best represented by the appalling national road toll before then, in 1970, of 3798 lives lost, a figure around four times today's numbers.
Nevertheless, more than 1000 deaths is still a tragic outcome - if that many people were routinely dying because of gun crime, for example, the outcry would be deafening.
What those deaths also don't represent is the vast numbers of people who suffer serious, often catastrophic injuries that in many cases stay with them for life.
Drink-driving, drug-driving, speeding and inattention clearly are major causes for what, somewhat erroneously, are labelled road "accidents".
Into that debate has come someone with a take that's backed-up by a degree of understanding few could match.
In the eyes of Border transport chief Ron Finemore, the continuing loss of so many people on roads can be meaningfully addressed through a more analytical approach.
But unlike the tweaking that usually occurs, Mr Finemore advocates wholesale, major changes to how decisions are made about why and where the money should flow.
Specifically, he reckons there simply has to be a far improved use of road trauma data.
And it's not just about better-funded roads.
The Wodonga-based Ron Finemore Transport is not going it alone on this cause, rather it has teamed with a host of transport and medical bodies in support of the Australian Automobile Association's Data Saves Lives campaign.
As Mr Finemore says, "in our business, the only way to improve performance is to transparently measure and analyse outcomes".
That, he says, needs to apply in the same way so as to examine government data about "the causes of car crashes, the condition of our roads and the effectiveness of policing in saving lives".
This is a far-sighted but eminently sensible approach that we owe it to our communities to support, otherwise the carnage on our roads will never abate.
