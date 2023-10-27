The Glenrowan Solar Farm will power every state government building in Wangaratta, Benalla and surrounding areas by 2025, Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio says.
The minister was in Glenrowan on Friday, October 27, to back the government's message that the State Electricity Commission was "officially back" to lead Victoria's renewable energy transition.
Derided by the opposition on Thursday as a "con job" and likened to the Commonwealth Games fiasco, the SEC statewide plan is touted by the government as building a renewable energy workforce of nearly 60,000.
"By 2025 every Victorian government building, every school, police station, every hospital will be run on 100 per cent renewable electricity," Ms D'Ambrosio said.
"That renewable electricity will be totally provided, supplied by the SEC.
"So whether you're in Benalla, Glenrowan, Wangaratta, the solar farm here will be powering your schools ... your police station, will be powering your public health service.
"This is what it means, that tangible relationship so people can really understand how renewable energy is helping every corner of the state no matter where people live."
Ms D'Ambrosio said the SEC would provide 4.5 gigawatts of new generation and storage capacity between now and 2035.
She said it would deliver skills and training to help create 59,000 jobs including 6000 traineeships and apprentices.
Interim SEC chief executive Chris Miller said the commission had been established more than 100 years ago and would be pivotal in steering society away from fossil fuels.
"We've brought back the SEC to free Victoria from its reliance on fossil fuels and unlock the opportunities of our renewable energy transition," Mr Miller said.
However, Opposition energy spokesman David Davis said: "The only thing the SEC has produced is an average 25 per cent increase in power prices for Victorians at a time when they can least afford it.
"The SEC will be funded by debt, taxes, and superannuation but still has no partners, no projects, and no answers for Victorians facing skyrocketing power prices.
"Just like the Commonwealth Games, it seems that (Victorian premier) Jacinta Allan's SEC is nothing more than a con job on Victorians.
"Despite claiming the SEC will invest $1 billion toward generating 4.5 gigawatts of energy, Lily D'Ambrosio still can't tell Victorians when the first projects will begin or when power prices will be reduced, instead claiming they would otherwise be even higher.
"This comes on top of widely respected former chief scientist, Alan Finkel, quitting the SEC's advisory board for personal reasons earlier this year, after expressing concerns that the body could crowd out private sector investment."
