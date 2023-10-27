The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe University Albury-Wodonga's nursing capacity to double with lab improvements

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border university hopes to ease a shortage of regional nurses with a major investment to double course capacity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.