A court has heard how a Bandiana woman too drunk to later recall the violence she meted out repeatedly kicked a teenager as he lay on the ground.
Skye Therese Sturzaker kicked the 19-year-old on three separate occasions during a melee on Dean Street in Albury.
Wahgunyah woman Bree Brooks also took part in the incident, kicking the victim as he was being restrained by security staff from the Sweethearts pizzeria.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, in sentencing Brooks, said this was such a grave matter because of the "serious nature of injuries that can be inflicted".
As it turned out, the victim, now aged 20, did not suffer any injuries from being attacked in the early hours of January 22.
Both women, in cases heard separately, pleaded guilty to single charges of affray.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said Sturzaker, 31, had never been in trouble with the law before.
Mr Cronin submitted that the court would have "very little difficulty" in finding his client's offending was "completely out of character".
"She concedes she was very intoxicated at the time, she had consumed a large quantity of alcohol," he said.
Mr Cronin said Sturzaker reacted in the way she did because one of her friends was struck by the now 20-year-old victim.
Nevertheless, it was accepted this was "unwarranted behaviour by her".
Ms McLaughlin said Sturzaker's consumption of a large amount of alcohol, plus the actions of the other group of people that night, no doubt led her to do what she did.
"But how you reacted to that was serious, and a serious example of a criminal offence," she said.
"It happened on three occasions, including while security was holding him down."
Brooks' lawyer, Sascha McCorriston, told the court her client's background was of being a victim of domestic violence "for some years".
The perpetrator, she said, was now in jail over that offending.
Ms McCorriston said Brooks, 28, had used alcohol to self-medicate for the trauma she suffered.
She asked that Brooks be placed on a conditional release order, with the condition of a referral for mental health treatment.
Ms McLaughlin was critical of Brooks' actions, too, in kicking the victim "a number of times while he was on the ground".
"I have no doubt alcohol played a role in this affray," she said.
Police told the court the victim was at the Beer DeLuxe hotel in Albury that night with a female friend, as was Sturzaker, Brooks and a group of friends.
The victim left with his friend about 2.45am, as did Sturzaker's group a short time later.
They headed east along Dean Street towards Sweethearts. While walking, one of Sturzaker's friends got into an argument with the victim and the woman.
This turned into a scuffle, during which "a number of unknown persons" pulled the victim to the ground.
Security from Sweethearts intervened to stop the fight, then led the man away as the offenders and their friends spoke to the woman outside the restaurant.
One then gave chase to the man and began a fight.
"At this time, (Sturzaker) has run over with a number of other females and begun kicking the complainant a number of times while he was laying on the ground."
Security separated them and went to move the victim away, before having to pin him to the ground.
"While being held down by security, (Sturzaker) walks over and kicks the complainant in the body," police told the court.
"The accused is told to move away, however, she moves to the other side of the complainant and kicks him again."
The affray was captured on CCTV footage, which police showed to Sturzaker at her home on February 12.
"When asked, (Sturzaker) stated that she did not remember the incident, only that she recalls telling someone to leave and that she heard that a boy had assaulted a girl," police said.
"The accused further stated that she did not remember getting involved in a physical altercation that morning and that she had consumed a large amount of alcohol."
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined Sturzaker $700.
Brooks was convicted and placed on a five-month conditional release order, with supervision including treatment for alcohol- and mental health-related issues.
