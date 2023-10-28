Luke Nicholas couldn't take the hint when escorted out of an Albury nightclub for being drunk and belligerent, instead continuing to abuse police from across the road.
Officers doing a routine walk-through of new Albury nightclub Space in Dean Street heard him raising his voice while "violently" pointing his finger at them.
Nicholas said words to the effect of: "F--- the coppa dogs."
His girlfriend tried to calm the 29-year-old, who Albury Local Court heard was clearly affected by alcohol as he was "slurring his words and moving erratically".
When Nicholas's case came before her, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she had not heard of "Space" before and then asked if it was a new licensed venue in Albury.
When informed it was, Ms McLaughlin noted how Space had very recently been mentioned in a couple of matters before the court.
Nicholas, 29, of Springdale Heights, pleaded guilty to charges of hindering or resisting police and with being an excluded person remaining in the vicinity of a licensed premises.
But the charges were adjourned to November 15 to allow for the call-up of other matters involving Nicholas in the District Court.
"The District Court will be notified and I'll hear full submissions on the next occasion," Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen.
The court heard how two Albury police officers carried out a licensed premises inspection at Space on October 7 about 2am.
They were taking note of the levels of intoxication amongst patrons at the nightclub.
"Police observed the accused to be sitting at a table displaying quarrelsome behaviour."
After Nicholas made his comment, they told him to stand up and leave the venue due to his behaviour.
"The accused initially declined to stand up and was aggressive towards police," it was stated in a police outline of the case.
Nicholas eventually decided to agree to the request, but on leaving took up a position about five metres from the entrance.
Police then told him to leave the area, warning Nicholas he would be committing an offence if he refused.
"The accused continued to argue with police before walking across the road and sitting on a road barrier," the court was told.
Nicholas claimed he was waiting for his girlfriend to come outside.
"Due to the confrontational behaviour of the accused, police did not persist with moving (him) further from the venue."
Nightclub security staff then gave police his name. But Nicholas continued to be aggressive, at one point challenging police with the comment "let's go for a walk".
At 2.27am, Nicholas yelled at the officers, who ushered him away before warning he would be breaking the law if he remained within 50 metres of the nightclub.
They had doubts about who he was so asked Nicholas to provide some identification.
"The accused refused and tried to plant his feet while police attempted to walk him further from the premises."
Nicholas knocked the right arm of one of the officers, so they decided to detain him to prevent him "becoming more violent".
He resisted by pulling his arms away, so police took him to the ground while he "continued to thrash his body and arms".
It took four officers to handcuff Nicholas and place him under arrest.
