Map for container deposit scheme in Victoria shows drop-off sites

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 27 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Cans travel along a conveyor belt ahead of being sorted as Wodonga depot manager Peter Mitsch watches on. Picture by James Wiltshire
Several towns in the North East will not have a drop-off point when Victoria's 10-cent refund scheme for cans and bottles begins on Wednesday, November 1.

