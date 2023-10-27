Several towns in the North East will not have a drop-off point when Victoria's 10-cent refund scheme for cans and bottles begins on Wednesday, November 1.
An online map showing where containers can be returned was uploaded to cdsvic.org.au on Friday, October 27, two days after it was scheduled to go live.
It shows over-the-counter collection points will be in Benalla, Myrtleford, Rutherglen, Tallangatta, Tawonga South, Wangaratta and automated depots at Benalla and Yarrawonga.
The map fails to show depots which will be in Wodonga, Wangaratta and Cobram.
Under the Victorian government scheme, it is expected there will be at least one drop-off site in each town of 750 people in regional areas and at least one per town of 350 people in remote areas.
Notable North East centres yet to have a collection place include Beechworth, Bright, Chiltern, Corryong, Glenrowan, Mitta and Yackandandah.
Indigo Council mayor Sophie Price noted there was only one site in her shire, the Metro petrol station at Rutherglen, for container refunds.
"We'll be waiting for more detail and hope to see more collection points that are accessible for all of our residents," Cr Price said.
Nevertheless, Exchange Depots set up in Wodonga and Wangaratta are ready to process thousands of containers.
Wodonga depot manager Peter Mitsch said his automated machine can sort 20,000 containers per hour.
"It will certainly pump containers out and sorts them itself so you've got plastic, cans and glass going into separate areas," Mr Mitsch said.
Payouts up to any value will be provided on-the-spot and Exchange Depot director Charlie Woolford said NSW as well as Victorian residents were welcome to deposit containers.
He said there was also the opportunity for sporting clubs and workplaces, who may want money for a Christmas party, to participate in the program and have refunds put directly into bank accounts via a scheme number.
At Tallangatta, recycling business Save a Trip to the Tip is ready to be the only container hub in Towong Shire.
Company representative Mick Edwards has been supplied with eight Nally bins by Visy, which are capable of taking 1000 containers each.
"I reckon I'll fill them up before the week's out," Mr Edwards said.
Meanwhile, Holbrook is expected to have its first reverse vending machine installed at the town's sports ground by the middle of next month as part of the NSW Return and Earn scheme.
Contractor TOMRA will pay Greater Hume Council $5000 per year in licence fees as well as an annual sum of $1643 for electricity needed to power the machine.
The cash collection point for those who deposit containers at the machine will be the Ampol fuel station at 130 Albury Street.
